India Inc Votes: Ambanis Among First to Exercise Franchise in Mumbai
Others to cast their votes included Anil Ambani, who came in early at a booth in Cuffe Parade, and auto major Mahindra and Mahindra's managing director Pawan Goenka, who exercised his franchise in suburban Juhu.
Anil Ambani after casting his vote in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade.
Mumbai: Captains of the Indian industry, including the Ambanis, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran and Adi Godrej were among the early voters in Mumbai Monday during polling for the fourth and final phase of Lok Sabha elections. Chandrasekaran and his wife voted at a polling booth at Worli in Central Mumbai, while Godrej cast his ballot in the Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai.
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das also exercised his democratic right near his official residence at Pedder Road, his first vote after taking charge as head of the central bank in December last year.
