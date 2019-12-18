Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'India is Home' for Six Non-Muslim Faiths Beneficiaries of CAA, Says BJP Leader JP Nadda

He made a scathing attack on Congress for opposing the amended Citizenship Act. "Should not they be given Indian citizenship? Where will they go? For them India is home (country), Nadda said.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'India is Home' for Six Non-Muslim Faiths Beneficiaries of CAA, Says BJP Leader JP Nadda
File photo of BJP working president JP Nadda with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal.

Sarath (Jharkhand): BJP working president JP Nadda on Wednesday asserted that "India is home" for people of the six non-Muslim communities who have been facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

He made a scathing attack on Congress for opposing the amended Citizenship Act. "Should not they be given Indian citizenship? Where will they go? For them India is home (country), Nadda said.

Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians facing persecution in the three neighbouring countries will be eligible for citizenship under the new law.

Nadda was addressing an election meeting at Sarath in Deoghar district in support of Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh. "Why there is a stomach ache for Congress leaders over CAA?" the BJP leader asked.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modis challenge to the Congress whether they would publicly announce to re-introduce Article 370, he said, "Even youth from Jharkhand are guarding the borders in Jammu and Kashmir and after the abrogation of Article 370, altogether 106 central laws have come in force in Kashmir."

He added, "Also with the implementation of Prevention of Corruption Act in Jammu and Kashmir, some leaders there will either go to jail or preparing to land in prison.

He, however, did not take name of anybody. Nadda wondered when several Islamic countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, have banned Triple Talaq why Congress did not scrap it during its rule and freed Muslim womens from the scourge.

"It was because of its 'vote bank' politics," the former health minister alleged. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the culture of politics which now is service to the people, development and saving the country from destructive forces," Nadda said.

Sarath is going for the fifth and final phase of polling on December 20.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram