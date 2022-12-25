‘India is now Extremely Vulnerable’: Rahul Gandhi Says China-Pak Together, Warns of Two-front War

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that India will have to fight with both China and Pakistan in case of a war and asserted that India is now extremely vulnerable. Days after uproar over his remarks against Indian armed forces, the Wayanad MP said he has love and affection for the Army.

The former Congress chief, while interacting with Armed Forces’ veterans during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, said China and Pakistan are working together not only militarily but also economically.

“China and Pakistan have come together, if there will be any war then it will happen with both, so there will be a major loss for the country. India is now extremely vulnerable. I don’t just have respect for you (Army) but also love and affection for you. You defend this nation. This nation would not exist without you. "

“Earlier we had two enemies China and Pakistan and our policy was to keep them separate. First, it was said that two front war should not happen then people say there is two and a half-front war going on, that is, Pakistan, China and terrorism. Today there is one front that is China and Pakistan which are together. If the war happens it will happen with both. They are working together not only militarily but also economically."

The Congress leader said that there is disturbance, fight, confusion and hatred in the country. “Our mindset is still that of two and a half-front war. Our mindset is not of joint operability and of cyber warfare. India is now extremely vulnerable. China and Pakistan are both preparing a surprise for us, which is why I keep repeating that the government cannot keep quiet. What happened at the border the government should tell people of the country. What action we have to take we have to start today. Actually, we had to act five years ago but we did not do it. If we don’t act fast, then there will be a big loss. I am extremely concerned with what is happening at the border in Arunachal and Ladakh," he added.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on Saturday and restart on January 3 for its onward journey to Jammu and Kashmir after a nine-day break.

