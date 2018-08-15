India Known as Place Where Communal Riots and Rapes Take Place, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday lamented the lack of development in the country and said if Delhi can achieve success in health and education sectors, why other states cannot replicate the same.He said the country these days is known as a place where "communal riots and rapes with women" take place. Kejriwal, however, added that now India has also been recognised for good things like Mohalla Clinic which is talked about world over.In his Independence Day speech at a Delhi government function held at Chhatrasal stadium here, he claimed "unprecedented" development has happened in Delhi during AAP's over three-year rule.The initiatives of the AAP government like improvements in school education and health sector scheme such as Mohalla Clinic are being discussed all over the world. Former secretary general of United Nations Kofi Annan will come to India with a delegation to visit Mohalla clinics on September 6, he claimed."The question is why India is backward. If Delhi can achieve success in education, health, supply of water and electricity in three years, why it could not take place in rest of India," Kejriwal said.Japan, which was ravaged in World War II, managed to rise again and is now far ahead of India. Many other countries that gained independence after India are now more developed, he said."If good education is ensured for all children in the country, our poverty and unemployment can be removed within one generation," the Delhi chief minister said.Kejriwal said his party dreamt of an India that would be number one in the world."These days, India is known as a place where communal riots and rapes with women take place, but now it has also been recognised for good things in the last three years like Mohalla Clinic which is talked about world over," he said.He claimed that the AAP government is the most honest government in the country and it has achieved success in the field of education, health among others due to its honesty.When those present chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", Kejriwal said the slogan will be realised when all the children will receive good education, farmers will get price for their crops, women will be respected, and no country in the world will be able to browbeat India.The Delhi chief minister said while the national capital had come up with best drainage system thousands of years ago, it now lacks a decent sewer system despite 70 years of Independence."But, the wind of change is blowing now. Delhi will have the best sewer system in the world in the next five years," he said.Alleging that people charged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being "stubborn", Kjeriwal said "Yes, we are stubborn because we want corruption free, rich and educated India. Our dreams are big but achievable."The chief minister signed off rendering "Hum Honge Kamyab" alongwith school children present in the event.Earlier, the chief minister unfurled the tricolor and was accorded guard of honour by contingents of the Delhi Police, Home Guards and students from government schools.He awarded medals for gallantry and meritorious service to serving officials, and kin of personnel who died performing their firefighting duty.