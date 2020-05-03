POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

India Needs Divergent Views, Don't Agree With 'Ban RSS' Views: Singhvi

File photo of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

File photo of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Singhvi said India needed both the extreme left and right views on economic issues. However, it may create a controversy as the Congress is opposed to both the extreme ideologies.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 7:25 PM IST
Share this:

Commenting on #BanRSS hashtag trending on Twitter, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, here on Sunday, though he differed with many Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) views he disagreed with the hashtag as India needed divergent views.

Singhvi said India needed both the extreme left and right views on economic issues. However, it may create a controversy as the Congress is opposed to both the extreme ideologies.

"India needs the extreme left and right views in economic spectrum. Similarly, need non-Hindu and Hindu views. Hence, cannot ban RSS. It's important that people from all walks exist in India to make us truly plural. Disagree with #BanRSS! Equally disagree with many #rss views!," Singhvi tweeted.

While the RSS considers itself a social cultural organisation, it is said to be political mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is facing a defamation case in Mumbai for linking murder of Gauri Lankesh with the RSS. He has been bashing the RSS on different issues, including communalism and lynchings.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,070

    +1,535*  

  • Total Confirmed

    40,263

    +2,487*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,887

    +869*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,306

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,101,727

    +18,177*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,446,291

    +59,772*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,100,442

    +36,921*  

  • Total DEATHS

    244,122

    +4,674*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres