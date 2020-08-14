POLITICS

1-MIN READ

India Overcame Past Challenges, Will Do So Again: Mamata Banerjee on Covid-19 Crisis

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On the eve of the country's 74th Independence Day, she said people should wear masks and maintain physical distance while hoisting the Tricolour.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 9:34 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed hope that India, which has overcome many challenges in the past, will also win the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Every year we observe 'Freedom At Midnight by hoisting the tricolour at the stroke of midnight. This year let's do the same, but stay safe. Wear a mask and keep distance. Our great nation has overcome many challenges. This one too shall be overcome. Jai Hind. Bande Mataram," she tweeted.

