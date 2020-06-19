POLITICS

1-MIN READ

India Ready to Wage War: Uddhav Thackeray Tells PM at All-Party Meet on Ladakh Face-off

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackerey. Credits: Twitter/CMOMaharashtra

China was responsible for the coronavirus pandemic and now it was taking advantage of the situation and trying to build pressure on the border, the chief minister stated.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 11:26 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the country stands in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey a message to China that India is strong and not helpless.

Thackeray participated in the all-party meeting convened by the Prime Minister through video conference to discuss the stand-off with China in the aftermath of death of 20 Army personnel in clashes with Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh.

He told Modi during the meeting that the all-party dialogue initiated by him must continue, said a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

"We will cooperate in whatever way we can," Thackeray was quoted as saying.

"India is not weak in comparison with China. We are ready to wage a war against anyone. Our emphasis has always been on diplomacy and dialogue. But if this is construed as weakness, we should show our strength," he said.

