Droupadi Murmu India’s New President; PM Modi, Nadda, Opposition Leaders Extend Best Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Droupadi Murmu for emerging victorious in the presidential poll saying India has scripted history with a daughter from a tribal community being elected the first citizen of the country.

“India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat,” he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister further said Murmu has emerged as a ray of hope, especially for the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden. “Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji’s life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden,” he said.

PM Modi further thanked all MPs and MLAs across party lines who have supported the president-elect. “Her record victory augurs well for our democracy,” he said.

Amid celebrations outside Murmu’s temporary residence in New Delhi, Modi arrived there soon after Returning Office for the poll P C Mody announced that she had crossed the halfway mark of the total votes after the third round of counting. The prime minister gave her a bouquet and greeted her.

Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji and congratulated her. pic.twitter.com/ALdJ3kWSLj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2022

He was joined by BJP president J P Nadda. Celebrations were held at several places across the country and the BJP also put up congratulatory banners and posters.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also congratulated Droupadi Murmu saying it was a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha. Patnaik said Murmu’s journey from a humble beginning to becoming the first citizen of the country was an inspiring and a shining example of women’s empowerment. “Congratulate the daughter of #Odisha, Smt #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as 15th President of India,” Patnaik tweeted. “It is indeed a very proud moment for everyone in Odisha that she has been elected for the highest office in the country,” he said.

Opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar have also congratulated Droupadi Murmu.

Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2022

देश के 15वें राष्ट्रपति के रूप में निर्वाचित होने पर आदरणीय श्रीमती द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 21, 2022

Heartfelt congratulations Smt Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the President of India. My best wishes to you as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and charge of your esteemed office.

Wishing you success in your tenure as President.@DroupadiMurmu__ #DroupadiMurmu — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 21, 2022

TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended her greetings to the President-elect. “I would like to congratulate Hon’ble Presidential Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions,” she said in a tweet.

I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when nation is plagued with so many dissensions. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 21, 2022

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated Murmu. “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India,” he said.

Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2022

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated Murmu and said her deep understanding of people’s issues will greatly benefit the nation. “Heartiest congratulations to Smt Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India! Her wide experience in public life, spirit of selfless service and deep understanding of people’s issues will greatly benefit the nation. My best wishes for a successful tenure,” the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

Heartiest congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on being elected as the 15th President of India! Her wide experience in public life, spirit of selfless service and deep understanding of people's issues will greatly benefit the nation. My best wishes for a successful tenure! — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 21, 2022

Yashwant Sinha, who was the Opposition’s candidate for the presidential election also extended his best wishes and said, “India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour.”

I join my fellow citizens in congratulating Smt Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. India hopes that as the 15th President of the Republic she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. pic.twitter.com/0gG3pdvTor — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 21, 2022

Union Minister Amit Shah said Draupadi Murmu has reached this highest position in the country today after fighting against odd circumstances which shows “the immense power of our democracy.” “Even after so many struggles, the selfless spirit with which she devoted herself in the service of the country and society is inspiring for all,” he said.

Union minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her “impressive” win. “Congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu ji for registering an impressive victory in the Presidential election. She has been active for public welfare in villages, poor, underprivileged as well as in slums. Today she has risen from among them to the highest constitutional position. This is a proof of the strength of Indian democracy,” he said in a tweet.

BJP Chief JP Nadda said, “Hearty congratulations to Mrs. Draupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of the country. Reaching the presidency for a woman from a tribal society is a golden moment for the country. I am sure that the nation will get immense benefits from your experience and efficiency in administrative and social work.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai congratulated NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu for emerging victorious in the Presidential poll. In a tweet, he said, A matter of immense pride for every Indian in having the first woman tribal President #DroupadiMurmu. A memorable day for the country. We Indians are proud of our deeply ensconced democratic values. Congratulations to the newly elected President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji.”

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan who also hails from Odisha, in a message said, I congratulate Droupadi Murmu, the first tribal woman who has been elected as the 15th President of India. I have known Murmu for a long time. She is a dedicated leader who worked for the welfare of tribal people. Harichandan said it was a proud moment for the entire tribal community and the country and wished her a long and healthy life in the service of the people of the nation.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said Murmu’s resolute victory reflected the social justice system. “Murmu’s rich experience in public life would embellish the highest office she is elected to,” Jagan said.

Leader of Opposition and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the NDA candidate on the victory as the 15th President of India and wished her a successful and fulfilling tenure in the service of the country.

At 64, Murmu who will be India’s 15th president, taking over from Ram Nath Kovind, will also be the youngest and India’s first president to be born after Independence. She will be sworn in on July 25.

