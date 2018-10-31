English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Was 142 in Ease of Doing Business Under Economist PM: Amit Shah’s Jab at Manmohan Singh
In a series of tweets, Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "reformist zeal" that has led to India's jump in the World Bank index.
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah addressing a rally.
Loading...
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday described India's jump in the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking as a matter of pride for every Indian, and also took a dig at the Congress saying under its "economist" prime minister Manmohan Singh, the country had slipped to 142nd rank.
In a series of tweets, Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "reformist zeal" that has led to this jump. "It is a matter of pride for every Indian that India has made yet another phenomenal jump in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business rankings! We are now placed 77th compared to 100th last year," Shah said.
He attributed the "phenomenal jump" in the ranking to a series of policy reforms undertaken by the Modi government that had contributed towards the creation of an environment that encourages industry, innovation and entrepreneurship.
Shah further said when doing business becomes easier, many more youngsters get the opportunity and support to showcase their entrepreneurial skills.
"Glad that this has been happening in India over the last four years. More power to our budding young and self-made entrepreneurs," he said.
Comparing ease of doing business ranking during the current NDA government with that during the previous Congress-led UPA government, Shah said it is worth noting that under "an economist" Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, India's ease of doing business ranking plummeted from 132 to 142 between 2011 and 2014.
"Corruption, cronyism and policy paralysis of the UPA adversely impacted the nation," Shah said. The Narendra Modi government has simplified processes, quickened clearances and decision making, come down heavily on corruption and middlemen. All of this augurs well for the growth trajectory of the nation, he said.
In a series of tweets, Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "reformist zeal" that has led to this jump. "It is a matter of pride for every Indian that India has made yet another phenomenal jump in the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business rankings! We are now placed 77th compared to 100th last year," Shah said.
He attributed the "phenomenal jump" in the ranking to a series of policy reforms undertaken by the Modi government that had contributed towards the creation of an environment that encourages industry, innovation and entrepreneurship.
Shah further said when doing business becomes easier, many more youngsters get the opportunity and support to showcase their entrepreneurial skills.
"Glad that this has been happening in India over the last four years. More power to our budding young and self-made entrepreneurs," he said.
Comparing ease of doing business ranking during the current NDA government with that during the previous Congress-led UPA government, Shah said it is worth noting that under "an economist" Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, India's ease of doing business ranking plummeted from 132 to 142 between 2011 and 2014.
"Corruption, cronyism and policy paralysis of the UPA adversely impacted the nation," Shah said. The Narendra Modi government has simplified processes, quickened clearances and decision making, come down heavily on corruption and middlemen. All of this augurs well for the growth trajectory of the nation, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
All you need to know about Statue of Unity: World's Tallest Statue
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 All you need to know about Statue of Unity: World's Tallest Statue
Monday 29 October , 2018 Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Hyundai Santro Test Drive Review - Value For Money Compact Family Hatchback
- Dear Amish Tripathi, You're Wrong. Sati Was Never Just a 'Minor Practice' in India
- Kolkata-Born Scientist Wins Great British Bake Off, Celebrates with Call to Mum, Glass of Milk
- Here's Why People Tilt Right First While Kissing or Hugging
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...