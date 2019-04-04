English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'India Weeping Due to Hindu Conspiracy, But Peace Resides in Bengal': TMC Attacks BJP in Poll Song
The song is expected to reach out to its supporters on various social media platforms hoping that people vote for the 'Joraphool' (twin flowers) over the 'Kamal', the lotus flower.
Representative image
Kolkata: The TMC released the party’s official election song on Thursday which lasts for about two and a half minute. The song targets the BJP’s “divisive politics and hate mongering” across the country, while referring to Bengal as the “land of peace.”
The opening line of the song goes as, “Humanity is shedding a tear in the entire country." Then, it talks about the "political intolerance to religious diversity" and it flays the BJP's "Hindu conspiracy". "But, witness peace in Bengal," the song quotes.
The TMC election song goes on to reflect the "peaceful coexistence" of the diverse religious communities in West Bengal “where every individual has an identity of his/her own."
At the end, the song mentions the ‘Joraphool’ (twin flowers in grass), the symbol of the TMC. The song is expected to reach out to its supporters on various social media platforms hoping that people vote for the “Joraphool” over the “Kamal”, the lotus flower.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is one of the prominent faces of a united opposition front to take on the BJP. On Wednesday, while PM Modi campaigned at the same Brigade Parade ground, where Banerjee had rallied with 23 opposition leaders back in January 19.
At their North Bengal rally, both PM Modi and Banerjee broke into a verbal spat in their respective addresses. While PM Modi referred the West Bengal CM as the ‘speed breaker Didi’ at the Siliguri rally, Banerjee hit out at the prime minister by calling him “expiry babu”.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
