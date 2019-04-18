English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Will be Poverty-free Only After Congress Ouster, Says Rajnath Singh
Lashing out at the TMC in West Bengal, Rajnath Singh alleged that democracy has ceased to exist under its rule in the state.
File photo of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
Loading...
Amta: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday mocked Congress's promises to eradicate poverty, and said India will actually be freed of poverty the day it gets rid of the Congress.
Addressing an election rally here in Howrah district, Singh said since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress has been promising eradication of poverty.
"Now, Rahul Gandhi is also assuring that. The fact is the day the country becomes free of the Congress, it will also get freedom from poverty," he said.
Lashing out at the TMC in Bengal, Singh alleged that democracy has ceased to exist under its rule in the state.
"Democracy ceased to exist in Bengal. The way violence has been unleashed on opposition parties, is it a sign of democracy? In Bengal, we would fight till we restore democracy," he asserted.
Under the TMC rule, "all the three -- the mother, the motherland and the people are suffering," he said, referring to the TMC slogan of 'Ma, Maati and Manush'
Addressing an election rally here in Howrah district, Singh said since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress has been promising eradication of poverty.
"Now, Rahul Gandhi is also assuring that. The fact is the day the country becomes free of the Congress, it will also get freedom from poverty," he said.
Lashing out at the TMC in Bengal, Singh alleged that democracy has ceased to exist under its rule in the state.
"Democracy ceased to exist in Bengal. The way violence has been unleashed on opposition parties, is it a sign of democracy? In Bengal, we would fight till we restore democracy," he asserted.
Under the TMC rule, "all the three -- the mother, the motherland and the people are suffering," he said, referring to the TMC slogan of 'Ma, Maati and Manush'
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lockheed Martin F-35 - All You Need to Know About World’s Most Advanced Fighter Jet
- Fardeen Khan on Being Body-Shamed: I've Been Bashed Unnecessarily, We Need to Get Over These Things
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Rumored to Launch in Less Than a Month: Here Are The Details
- Kriti Sanon Slays in Monochrome with A Message for Her ‘Mehboob’
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Archer’s Exclusion From World Cup Squad Justified: Hussain
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results