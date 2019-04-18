SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

India Will be Poverty-free Only After Congress Ouster, Says Rajnath Singh

Lashing out at the TMC in West Bengal, Rajnath Singh alleged that democracy has ceased to exist under its rule in the state.

PTI

Updated:April 18, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
India Will be Poverty-free Only After Congress Ouster, Says Rajnath Singh
File photo of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
Loading...
Amta: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday mocked Congress's promises to eradicate poverty, and said India will actually be freed of poverty the day it gets rid of the Congress.

Addressing an election rally here in Howrah district, Singh said since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru, the Congress has been promising eradication of poverty.

"Now, Rahul Gandhi is also assuring that. The fact is the day the country becomes free of the Congress, it will also get freedom from poverty," he said.

Lashing out at the TMC in Bengal, Singh alleged that democracy has ceased to exist under its rule in the state.

"Democracy ceased to exist in Bengal. The way violence has been unleashed on opposition parties, is it a sign of democracy? In Bengal, we would fight till we restore democracy," he asserted.

Under the TMC rule, "all the three -- the mother, the motherland and the people are suffering," he said, referring to the TMC slogan of 'Ma, Maati and Manush'
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram