English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Will be Set Back by 50 Years if PM Modi is Not Voted Back to Power, Says Nirmala Sitharaman
The minister also praised Modi, saying: 'In the history of any nation, it's not very often that you get a leadership like what you have got now.'
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in Bengaluru.
Loading...
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the country would face a setback of 50 years if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not voted back to power.
Sitharaman, who was addressing an event in Bengaluru, said: "If we are laid back and lose a strong majority government, we will be facing a setback of 50 years at least.” She added that India would be disfavouring first-time voters if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not recognised for its work.
"And for those of us who were born in the 20th century, we will be doing a disservice to those who will be voting for the first time. Are we going to do disfavour for the youth of this country by bringing back forces that have absolutely no delectation to this country and dedication to clean politics and dedication to putting the nation before themselves?" she asked.
The minister also praised Modi, saying: “In the history of any nation, it's not very often that you get a leadership like what you have got now.”
Sitharaman, who was addressing an event in Bengaluru, said: "If we are laid back and lose a strong majority government, we will be facing a setback of 50 years at least.” She added that India would be disfavouring first-time voters if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not recognised for its work.
"And for those of us who were born in the 20th century, we will be doing a disservice to those who will be voting for the first time. Are we going to do disfavour for the youth of this country by bringing back forces that have absolutely no delectation to this country and dedication to clean politics and dedication to putting the nation before themselves?" she asked.
The minister also praised Modi, saying: “In the history of any nation, it's not very often that you get a leadership like what you have got now.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Oscars 2019: Regina King's Best Supporting Actress Win Puts Her in Very Cool Company
- Oscars 2019: Regina King Wins Best Supporting Actress at 91st Academy Awards
- Tata 45X Premium Hatchback Can Be Called 'Altroz', Name to be Revealed Today
- India's Proposed Policy for E-commerce Wants Data Localisation And Measures to Combat Counterfeit Products
- Man Utd Aim to Dent Liverpool Title Dream and Boost Top-four Hopes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results