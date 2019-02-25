India Will be Set Back by 50 Years if PM Modi is Not Voted Back to Power, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the country would face a setback of 50 years if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not voted back to power.Sitharaman, who was addressing an event in Bengaluru, said: "If we are laid back and lose a strong majority government, we will be facing a setback of 50 years at least.” She added that India would be disfavouring first-time voters if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not recognised for its work."And for those of us who were born in the 20th century, we will be doing a disservice to those who will be voting for the first time. Are we going to do disfavour for the youth of this country by bringing back forces that have absolutely no delectation to this country and dedication to clean politics and dedication to putting the nation before themselves?" she asked.The minister also praised Modi, saying: “In the history of any nation, it's not very often that you get a leadership like what you have got now.”