1-MIN READ

'India Will Pay a Huge Price': Rahul Gandhi Again Targets Govt over Border Standoff with China

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

In a tweet, the Congress leader also alleged that the government was behaving like a "Chamberlain", which would further embolden China.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: July 18, 2020, 11:15 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday again hit out at the government over its handling of the border issue with China and claimed that India will have to pay a "huge price".

In a tweet, he also alleged that the government was behaving like a "Chamberlain" and this would further embolden China.

Gandhi tagged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's speech made in Ladakh on Friday, during his two-day visit there, during which he said progress has been made in talks with China for a solution to the border standoff in Ladakh but he cannot guarantee to what extent it would be resolved.

Singh sent out a strong message saying that no power in the world can touch an inch of the country's land.

