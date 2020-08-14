POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

India Will Pay Huge Price Due to Govt's Lack of Courage, Media's Silence: Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh Situation

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

He said the government of India is "scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh" citing evidence on the ground which indicates China's preparedness.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 11:16 PM IST
Share this:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi again criticised the government on the Ladakh situation on Friday, and claimed that the country will have to pay a "huge price".

In a tweet, he said, "The government of India (GOI) is scared to face up to Chinese intentions in Ladakh. Evidence on the ground indicates that China is preparing and positioning itself," but did not elaborate.

He also said lack of courage and the media's silence will result in India paying a "huge price".

Gandhi has been criticising the government and the prime minister on the border situation in Ladakh.

Next Story
Loading