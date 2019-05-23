English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Wins Yet Again, Says PM Modi After BJP's Sweeping Victory in Lok Sabha Polls
Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with about 50.
File photo of PM Modi. (PTI)
New Delhi: With the BJP headed for a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India has won again and together with everyone, a strong and inclusive nation will be built.
Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power as it led in over 300 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with about 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.
"With all+ development for all+ everybody's confidence = victorious India," Modi tweeted.
"Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again," he said.
सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019
Together we grow.
Together we prosper.
Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.
India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat
