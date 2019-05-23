English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India Wins Yet Again, Tweets PM Modi as BJP Crosses 300 Mark on Its Own
With the elections establishing the 68-year-old Narendra Modi as the most popular leader in decades, the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)
As the BJP heads to a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections once again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described it as a victory for India and promised to build a strong and inclusive government.
"Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat," PM Modi tweeted this afternoon once it became clear that the BJP will get a landslide win.
With the elections establishing the 68-year-old Modi as the most popular leader in decades, the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance. It was leading in 301 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck at 49 seats, according to the trends.
Modi himself has won in Varanasi with a margin of close to 3.5 lakh votes while party president Amit Shah won in Gandhinagar in their home state of Gujarat by over 4 lakh votes.
"This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji's visionary leadership, Amit Shahji's dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground," Home Minister Rajnath Singh said.
Markets cheered the trends, as the benchmark BSE Sensex touched 40,000 for the first time and NSE Nifty breached the 12,000 level. The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 69.51 against the US dollar trade.
Markets cheered the trends, as the benchmark BSE Sensex touched 40,000 for the first time and NSE Nifty breached the 12,000 level. The rupee appreciated 14 paise to 69.51 against the US dollar trade.
