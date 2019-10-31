Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'India Would Have Been Superpower if Sardar Patel Was First PM': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had made contributions towards building a modern and unified India in fields of agriculture, cooperation, security and administrative sectors.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'India Would Have Been Superpower if Sardar Patel Was First PM': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
File Photo of Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said India would have been a superpower had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been the country's first prime minister.

The 'Iron Man' had made huge contributions towards building a modern and unified India, he said. "Sardar Patel has made immense contributions is agriculture, cooperation, security and administrative sectors.

"India would have been the superpower by now had Sardar Patel been the first prime minister," Pradhan said on the sidelines of the 'Run for Unity' event, organized here on the occasion of the veteran leader's 144th birth anniversary.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for observing 'Patel Jayanti' as 'Ekta Diwas', he said, "The country had almost forgotten the contributions of the country's first home minister. His development model should be followed for the overall welfare of the nation."

Patel is credited for merger of over 560 states into the Union of India. The Modi government has been observing his birth anniversary as 'Ekta Diwas' since 2014. Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the Union minister said the BJP-led central government has corrected a "historic blunder".

"India corrected a historic blunder by abrogating Article 370 and 35A under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is only because of the willpower of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah that integration of Kashmiris with the rest of India was made possible," Pradhan said.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also remembered Sardar Patel and his "contributions to make India a powerful nation".

"Humble tribute to Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on birth anniversary. His immense contribution to integrate India into powerful nation will always be remembered," Patnaik tweeted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram