Indian American Doctor Concedes Defeat In Arizona Congressional Race

Jha Washington: Indian American emergency room physician Dr Hiral Tipirneni has conceded defeat in a keenly contested Congressional race in Arizona. Dr Tipirneni, conceded defeat to Republican incumbent David Schweikert when 93.6 per cent of the votes were counted and she was trailing by 17,646 votes. This was her third-unsuccessful bid at the US House of Representatives.

“Moments ago, I called Congressman David Schweikert to concede this race. From the very beginning, this race was about fighting for the issues that impact Arizona families. It was never about partisanship. It was about rooting out corruption and making the tax code more fair for middle-class Arizona families, small businesses, and retirees, Tipirneni said after conceding defeat Saturday. “I ran for Congress with one ultimate goal in mind: to ensure that every single American has access to quality, affordable healthcare, she said. If elected, she would have been the fifth Indian American in the House of Representatives in the next Congress. All the four Indian Americans in the outgoing Congress have been re-elected. They are Dr Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Pramila Jayapal.

“Among other things, I ran as a physician, as a first-generation immigrant, and as a mom. And I still believe we need more scientists and doctors at the table. The only way we’ll get out of this public health crisis and begin to build back our economy is if we listen to experts, follow the facts, and trust the science, the Mumbai-born doctor said. “We need to fix our broken healthcare system and protect coverage for the one-in-two Americans with a pre-existing condition, including the nearly ten million, and growing, Americans who have been diagnosed with coronavirus . We need to address the climate crisis immediately. Without swift and decisive action driven by data, the future of this planet and our children’s lives on it are uncertain, she said.

Tipirneni came to America from India with her family at the age of three. Her family struggled at first, but her father eventually secured a job in his field of structural engineering in Ohio, where she and her brother were raised in a working-class suburb of Cleveland. Her mother, a social worker, was the director of a downtown Cleveland senior centre and initiated its Meals on Wheels programme. She often accompanied her mother, and it was then she began to feel the tremendous impact small acts of service can have on another person.

Following a childhood illness, Tipirneni was inspired to learn more about medicine and after graduating from public school, she eventually earned her medical degree through an accelerated, competitive programme at Northeast Ohio Medical University. A passionate problem-solver who thrives on working with a team, Tipirneni chose to pursue emergency medicine because of the wide variety of challenges it presented and it allowed her to be the first point of contact for patients. She met her husband, Dr Kishore Tipirneni, during her first year of medical school.

After she served as Chief Resident of the University of Michigan’s Emergency Medicine programme, the couple looked for a place they could settle down, practice medicine, and begin raising a family. They chose Phoenix.

