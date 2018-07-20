GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Indian Army Stood Their Ground on China, PM Modi Buckled: Rahul Gandhi

Raking up the June 2017 standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies in the Doklam plateau of Bhutan, Gandhi said that while the Indian Army managed to stand their ground against China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself buckled under pressure from the dragon.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2018, 1:54 PM IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took on the Modi government’s foreign policy.
New Delhi: Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the no-confidence motion, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took on the Modi government's foreign policy. Raking up the June 2017 standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies in the Doklam plateau of Bhutan, Gandhi said that while the Indian Army managed to stand their ground against China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself buckled under pressure from the dragon.

“The Chinese President comes to India and Prime Minister Modi sits on a swing with him in Gujarat. After that, the Chinese President goes back home and sends his troops to Doklam. The men of the Indian Army go to Doklam and bravely stand their ground against China,” Gandhi said.

He added, “After the standoff, Modi Ji went to China with “no agenda”. But actually, it was China’s agenda. He decides to concede to China’s demands. The soldiers stood their ground, but the Prime Minister could not. He buckled under pressure from China.”

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
