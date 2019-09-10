Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Indian National Lok Dal Gets Another Jolt After Ashok Arora Quits Party Before Haryana Polls

Addressing the workers, Ashok Arora said he was leaving the party with a heavy heart as INLD patriarch Om Prakash Chautala had given him love and affection equal to his own sons.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian National Lok Dal Gets Another Jolt After Ashok Arora Quits Party Before Haryana Polls
Image for representation.
Loading...

Kurukshetra: In a jolt to the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), its vice president Ashok Arora, along with his supporters, on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party.

With a political career of over 35 years, Arora had remained president of the Haryana unit of the INLD for more than 20 years.

He announced his decision to resign from the party at a meeting of his supporters and associates called at the 'Punjabi Dharmsala' here.

Addressing the workers, Arora said he was leaving the party with a heavy heart as INLD patriarch Om Prakash Chautala had given him love and affection equal to his own sons.

He said political circumstances have forced him to take the decision.

"In the present political scenario, regional parties do not have much role to play so joining a national party has become the need of the hour," he said.

Arora said he would meet Chautala and seek forgiveness for resigning from the party, and also ask for blessings for his future political career.

There are reports that Arora may join the Congress. However, when questioned, Arora said he would take the decision after assessing all aspects.

He said he was not like politicians who first remained with Chautala, then with Congressmen Kuldeep Bishnoi and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and finally joined the BJP.

According to political observers, if Arora joined any other party than the BJP, it would not only affect the results in assembly segments of Kurukshetra district but many constituencies in the state as he was considered a strong leader of the Punjabi community.

The INLD has been going through rough times ever since the party split.

Arora was elected four times from Thanesar constituency. Besides being senior minster in Chautala's cabinet, he was the speaker of the Haryana Legislative Assembly.

The assembly polls in Haryana are slated for October this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram