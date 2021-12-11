Indian Union Muslim League Should Decide If It's a Political Party or Religious Group: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the Indian Union Muslim league should “decide whether it is a political party or religious organisation".

Speaking at an event Kannur during the CPIM district conference, the CM lashed out at IUML in the background of the Wakf board recruitment issue.

A protest was organised by IUML at Kozhikode on December 9.

Vijayan further questioned if the IUML has the complete authority over the Muslim community.

Pinarayi Vijayan said, “does the League have complete authority over the Muslim community? Aren’t there Muslims who stood with us. Many times, as part of communalism, the Sangh Parivar attacks Malappuram. In the last election in Malappuram, look at the votes. The LDF’s graph has gone up very well. Only small difference while comparing with UDF’s graph. That is the change that is happening. If you come saying that you have the complete command over a community, we will not accept it.”

He also added that the no one is considering the League’s approval.

The government had decided to handover the Wakf Board recruitments to the PSC. Following discussions with Muslim organisations, including Samastha, the CM had said that this will be implemented only after a detailed discussion and the government is not adamant to implement it.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader VD Satheeshan said that there should be a Wakf recruitment board formed on the lines of Devaswom recruitment board for making the appointments.

