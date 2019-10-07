Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Indian Woman Known by Husband's Faith, Says BJP MP after Cleric Slams Nusrat Jahan's Puja Festivities

Speaking in favour the TMC MP, Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri who said personal choices should be respected and an Indian woman is known by her husband's faith.

PTI

Updated:October 7, 2019, 9:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Indian Woman Known by Husband's Faith, Says BJP MP after Cleric Slams Nusrat Jahan's Puja Festivities
Noted film actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan and her husband Nikhil Jain(R) participate in 'Pushpanjali' pray at a puja pandal in Kolkata. (PTI)

Kolkata: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, facing the wrath of a section of Muslim clerics for attending Durga puja celebrations, on Monday found support in Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri who said personal choices should be respected and an Indian woman is known by her husband's faith.

A cleric associated with Darul Uloom Deoband has said the popular Bengali film actor turned Lok Sabha member should change her name and religion because she is "defaming Islam and Muslims" by her actions.

Jahan, the first-time MP from Bashirhat, sports symbols of Hindu matrimony like 'mangalsutra and sindur' since her marriage to a Hindu entrepreneur Nikhil Jain earlier this year.

"Everybody should respect personal choices. It is her choice and she has the freedom to practice or participate in any festival of her choice. And in India, a married woman generally practises the religion of her husband. And we all know that Nusrat has married Nikhil Jain," Chaudhuri said.

Reacting to the statement by Mufti Asad Qasmi, the Union minister of state for woman and child development also wondered why the clerics chose to remain quiet when Azaan is being played inside a Durga puja pandal in Kolkata. "Does it not tantamount to hurting religious sentiments?" the BJP leader asked.

Chaudhuri was referring to Azaan along with Sanskrit hymns being played inside a puja pandal at Beleghata in north Kolkata as part of a theme - communal harmony.

Qasmi told TV news channels that Nusrat Jahan has been "offering puja to Hindu Gods despite the fact that Islam orders its followers to pray only to Allah. What she has done is Haram (sinful)."

Islam does not need people who assume Muslim names and defame Islam and Muslims, Qasmi said. Resplendent in a saree and sporting sindur, Jahan had attended Durga puja celebrations at a pandal with her husband on Sunday.

Jahan later told journalists that she had prayed for peace and prosperity of all. "In Bengal, we all celebrate all festivals together. I always enjoy being part of the celebrations. I don't bother about controversies," she said.

Television channels had shown her lip-syncing to hymns being recited by a priest, her eyes closed and hands folded in solemn prayer. She also beat a drum and danced joyously.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram