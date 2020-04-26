POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

In Mann ki Baat, PM Modi Lauds India's 'People-driven' Coronavirus Fight; Warns Against Negligence

File photo of PM Modi in Mann ki Baat.

File photo of PM Modi in Mann ki Baat.

Be it businesses, offices, education institutes or medical sector, everyone is adapting to changes in the post-coronavirus world, PM Modi said.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 1:20 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted people to shun complacency on the assumption that the COVID-19 pandemic will not affect them as it has so far not spread to areas they work or live in, saying "we have to continue being careful and taking the right precautions".

Addressing his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' programme, he also said that India's fight against the novel coronavirus has become people-driven wherein every citizen is playing his or her part.

Be it businesses, offices, education institutes or medical sector, everyone is adapting to changes in the post-coronavirus world, he said.

India's decision to supply medicines to countries which needed them amid the Covid-19 pandemic was guided by its ethos, he said, adding that he feels very proud when world leaders thank India and its people for the assistance.

In his over 30-minute-long address, Modi hailed the contribution of state governments in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, saying they have played a very active role.

After yoga, the world will accept India's age-old ayurveda principles, Modi said, adding that the youth will have to take the lead in explaining it to countries scientifically.

The prime minister said it is a "misfortune" that people of the country always refuse to acknowledge own strengths and glorious traditions.

"But when another country says the very same thing on the basis of evidence-based research, when they teach us our own formula, we instantly accept it," he lamented.

The death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 824 and the number of cases climbed to 26,496 in India on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    19,868

    +915*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,496

    +1,554*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,804

    +594*  

  • Total DEATHS

    824

    +45*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres