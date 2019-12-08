Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India's Fight Against Terrorism Cemented Its Position as One of The Strongest Nations, Says Rajnath Singh

As Pakistan couldn't fight a conventional war, it resorted to sending terrorists to attack Indian forces, the Union defence minister said.

PTI

Updated:December 8, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
India's Fight Against Terrorism Cemented Its Position as One of The Strongest Nations, Says Rajnath Singh
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

Jharia (Jharkhand): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said India never provoked any nation, but, if incited, it would not spare anyone.

Addressing a poll meeting here, he asserted that the measures taken by the Narendra Modi-led government to curb terrorism have cemented India's reputation as one of the strongest nations in the world.

"Our intention is clear. Our policy is clear... 'Hum duniya ke kisi desh ko chhedenge naihin; lekin jo hum ko chhedega, hum chhodenge nahin' (we will never provoke any country, but, if provoked, will not spare anyone)," the Union minister said here.

Recounting the erstwhile BJP government's efforts to maintain "friendly relations" with Pakistan, he said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had visited the neighbouring country to extend a "hand of friendship", and, in return, received Kargil invasion.

"Atal ji used to say, friends may change in life, but not neighbours. He went to Pakistan with an objective to build neighbourly relations. Pakistan, in return, invaded Kargil. Our jawans, however, gave an appropriate response, decimating them," Singh stated.

As Pakistan couldn't fight a conventional war, it resorted to sending terrorists to attack Indian forces, the Union defence minister said.

"The Narendra Modi government decided to strike and destroy terror camps inside Pakistan. India is no longer a weak nation. I have been to several countries in the past as well as in the recent times.

"Our country's impression has changed outside. Our fight against terrorism has cemented India's reputation as one of the strongest nations in the world," he insisted.

Noting that "a trust deficit was prevalent in India's political system" during Congress rule, Singh said the BJP had taken it up as a challenge and fulfilled the promises it made to the people.

Slamming the opposition parties which sought the withdrawal of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill - a legislation that seeks to grant nationality to all non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan - he said, "The BJP does not discriminate people on the basis of faith or caste.

We believe in 'insaf' (justice) and 'insaniyat' (humanity)." Jharia is among the fifteen seats going to polls on December 16, during the fourth of the five-phase assembly elections. The first and second-phase polling had concluded on November 30 and December 7 respectively, while the third phase is scheduled on December 12.

The saffron party has fielded Ragini Singh, wife of sitting MLA Sanjeev Singh, from Jharia seat.

