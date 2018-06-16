India's Security Being Bathed in Blood While Kashmir Situation Worsens Under BJP, Says Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Centre's foreign policy and said that the numerous international tours and politics of the BJP-led NDA's dispensation have proved to be inefficient and futile."Your international tours and politics are turning futile. India’s security is being bathed in blood every day in the Kashmir valley," said the Marathi daily Saamana. It expresses anguish about not just “Pakistan-sponsored terrorism” and “utter failure of the unilateral ceasefire”, but also about the central government’s alleged failure to rein in violence.The editorial attacked the BJP with a blaring headline that read: "Naked Dance in Kashmir"."PM is on foreign tours, Defence Minister is stuck in party affairs, Home Minister is almost not there. BJP claims, PM's tours increase the country's prestige in the international arena, but the PM's image has been badly hit by the UNO's report on Kashmir,” said the Saamana article.On the day of Eid, as militants attacked a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir, Saamana tore into the government’s claims of ceasefire. It claimed that the ceasefire had only led to Pakistan feasting on our blood at their 'iftaari'.“The internal security of the country is in tatters. Ram temple is yet to be constructed in Ayodhya. Ram is in 'vanvaas' (exile). But the country's security is 'Ram-bharose' (in the hands of Lord Ram). Government will have to be blamed for the violence in Kashmir valley and for the killings by terrorists, during the holy month of Ramzaan. We must maintain the piousness of Ramzaan and they must play with our blood for iftari, this is the current picture in the country,” the article in Saamana stated.It said that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists are taking undue advantage of the unilateral ceasefire declared in Kashmir. Blaming the BJP for it, the editorial alleged that the ruling party has worsened the Kashmir issue “much more than what Congress did”.Calling the situation in Kashmir dangerous, it added that 18 Indian jawans have already been killed since the beginning of Ramzaan.“Moreover, our heroic sepoy Aurangzeb was kidnapped and killed mercilessly. Shujaat Bukhari, Editor of ‘Rising Kashmir’, was murdered too. He continuously wrote against terrorists and against Pakistan’s hypocrisy. In a way, he did in Kashmir what ‘Saamana’ does here,” Saamana wrote.