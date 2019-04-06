LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
India’s Soul Being Crushed Through a Well-Planned Conspiracy, Sonia Gandhi Flays BJP Govt

Sonia Gandhi alleged that the current government was not ready to respect dissent, and said when there are attacks on people who stick to their faith, this government turns away.

PTI

Updated:April 6, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
New Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 'Peoples’ Agenda- Jan Sarokar 2019' at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched an offensive on the Narendra Modi government, saying people are being taught a new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots.

Gandhi alleged that the current government was not ready to respect dissent, and said when there are attacks on people who stick to their faith, this government turns away. “Today, we are being taught new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots,” Gandhi said.

She said the country’s soul is being crushed through well-planned conspiracy, which is a matter of concern. Gandhi also alleged that the BJP-led government was not ready to fulfil its duty of enforcing rule of law in the country.

On the Congress’s poll promises, Gandhi said if the party comes to power, a system will be developed to monitor their implementations. “I have no doubts about the promises we have made. After our government is formed, a system will be in place to monitor their implementation,” she said.

