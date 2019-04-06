English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
India’s Soul Being Crushed Through a Well-Planned Conspiracy, Sonia Gandhi Flays BJP Govt
Sonia Gandhi alleged that the current government was not ready to respect dissent, and said when there are attacks on people who stick to their faith, this government turns away.
New Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 'Peoples’ Agenda- Jan Sarokar 2019' at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched an offensive on the Narendra Modi government, saying people are being taught a new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots.
Gandhi alleged that the current government was not ready to respect dissent, and said when there are attacks on people who stick to their faith, this government turns away. “Today, we are being taught new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots,” Gandhi said.
She said the country’s soul is being crushed through well-planned conspiracy, which is a matter of concern. Gandhi also alleged that the BJP-led government was not ready to fulfil its duty of enforcing rule of law in the country.
On the Congress’s poll promises, Gandhi said if the party comes to power, a system will be developed to monitor their implementations. “I have no doubts about the promises we have made. After our government is formed, a system will be in place to monitor their implementation,” she said.
Gandhi alleged that the current government was not ready to respect dissent, and said when there are attacks on people who stick to their faith, this government turns away. “Today, we are being taught new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots,” Gandhi said.
She said the country’s soul is being crushed through well-planned conspiracy, which is a matter of concern. Gandhi also alleged that the BJP-led government was not ready to fulfil its duty of enforcing rule of law in the country.
On the Congress’s poll promises, Gandhi said if the party comes to power, a system will be developed to monitor their implementations. “I have no doubts about the promises we have made. After our government is formed, a system will be in place to monitor their implementation,” she said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Stars Gather in Disneyland for $5Mn Children's Hospital Donation
- Apple iPhone XR Price Cut in India: You Can Also Consider The OnePlus 6T, Samsung S10e And More
- Amitabh Bachchan Loves It When Aaradhya Destroys His Working Desk
- Vivek Oberoi on ‘PM Narendra Modi’ Release Delay: Some People Put Us in So Many Difficulties
- Malaysia Open: Kidambi Srikanth Loses Quarterfinals, India's Campaign Comes to an End
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results