Indira Gandhi Being Left Out of 'misogynist' BJP Govt's Vijay Diwas Celebrations: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that former prime minister Indira Gandhi was being “left out" of the “misogynist" BJP government’s Vijay Diwas celebrations and said it is about time Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts giving women their due. Vijay Diwas commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

“Our first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi is being left out of the misogynist BJP government’s Vijay Diwas celebrations. This, on the 50th anniversary of the day that she led India to victory and liberatled Bangladesh…," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. “…@narendramodi ji, women don’t believe your platitudes. Your patronising attitude is unacceptable. It’s about time you started giving women their due," the Congress general secretary said.

