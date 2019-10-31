Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
On Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary, Granddaughter Priyanka Shares a Special 'Shloka' on Twitter

Priyanka Gandhi is often compared to her grandmother and referred to as ‘Second Indira’ for her features and style of functioning.

News18.com

Updated:October 31, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
On Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary, Granddaughter Priyanka Shares a Special 'Shloka' on Twitter
Priyanka Gandhi's post for her grandmother Indira Gandhi. (Twitter/@priyankagandhi)

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took to Twitter to pay respects to her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

Recounting the first ‘shloka’ that Indira Gandhi taught her and her brother Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka said in Hindi that she was reminded of the last line of the hymn.

The 'shloka' means: "From ignorance, lead me to truth; From darkness, lead me to light; From death, lead me to immortality. Aum peace, peace, peace".

Priyanka Gandhi is often compared to her grandmother and referred to as ‘Second Indira’ for her features and style of functioning. Earlier this year, the Congress leader reacted to comparisons with Indira Gandhi and said she cannot be compared to her illustrious grandmother but will spare no effort to follow in her footsteps.

"I am nothing in front of Indira Gandhi but the desire for public service that lived in her heart, lives in the hearts of me and my brother too. Nobody can take that out of our hearts. Whether you let us or not, we will continue to serve you,” she had said.

Rahul Gandhi too took to Twitter to recall his grandmother, lauding her iron resolve.

