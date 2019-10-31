On Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary, Granddaughter Priyanka Shares a Special 'Shloka' on Twitter

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday took to Twitter to pay respects to her grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

Recounting the first ‘shloka’ that Indira Gandhi taught her and her brother Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka said in Hindi that she was reminded of the last line of the hymn.

यह वह पहला श्लोक है जिसे हमारी दादी ने मेरे भाई और मुझे सिखाया। अक्सर हमें देख कर इसकी पहली पंक्ति बोलती थीं और हम इसे पूरा करते थे। आज इसकी आख़िरी पंक्ति दिल में गूंज रही है।#IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/VboHOkYSxK — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 31, 2019

The 'shloka' means: "From ignorance, lead me to truth; From darkness, lead me to light; From death, lead me to immortality. Aum peace, peace, peace".

Priyanka Gandhi is often compared to her grandmother and referred to as ‘Second Indira’ for her features and style of functioning. Earlier this year, the Congress leader reacted to comparisons with Indira Gandhi and said she cannot be compared to her illustrious grandmother but will spare no effort to follow in her footsteps.

"I am nothing in front of Indira Gandhi but the desire for public service that lived in her heart, lives in the hearts of me and my brother too. Nobody can take that out of our hearts. Whether you let us or not, we will continue to serve you,” she had said.

Rahul Gandhi too took to Twitter to recall his grandmother, lauding her iron resolve.

आज मेरी दादी श्रीमती इन्दिरा गांधी जी का बलिदान दिवस है। आप के फौलादी इरादे और निडर फैसलों की सीख हर कदम पर मेरा मार्गदर्शन करती रहेगी। आपको मेरा शत् शत् नमन।My tributes to my grandmother & former PM, Smt Indira Gandhi Ji on the anniversary of her martyrdom. #IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/xqdqgQlu6H — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2019

