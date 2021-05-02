Indira Nagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

8. Indira Nagar (इंदिरा नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Villupuram District). Indira Nagar is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.77%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 35,590 eligible electors, of which 16,904 were male, 18,686 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Indira Nagar in 2021 is 1105.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 34,534 eligible electors, of which 16,573 were male, 17,961 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 29,162 eligible electors, of which 14,202 were male, 14,960 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Indira Nagar in 2016 was 32. In 2011, there were 23.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, N. Rangasamy of AINRC won in this seat by defeating V. Aroumougam A.K.D. of INC by a margin of 3,404 votes which was 11.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 52.69% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, N. Rangasamy of AINRC won in this seat defeating V. Aroumougam of INC by a margin of 16,677 votes which was 67.54% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 83.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes in 8. Indira Nagar Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 2 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Indira Nagar are: V Aroumougame Alias Akd (AINRC), M Kannan (INC), K Ezhumalai (DMDK), D Ejoumale (IJK), P Sakthivel (MNM), T Devika (NTK), D Mohan (AMMK), S Karthigayan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.99%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.99%, while it was 84.82% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 8. Indira Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 29. In 2011 there were 28 polling stations.

EXTENT:

8. Indira Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Ozhukarai Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.21 to 24 and 28 to 30. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Indira Nagar is 5 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Indira Nagar is: 11°56’52.1"N 79°46’54.5"E.

