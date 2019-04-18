English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indirectly Helping Congress in Assam to Fight Against BJP, Admits AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal
But Ajmal rued the fact that the Congress, which had a 'gentleman's agreement' with his party, had betrayed the prospects of an alliance and had fielded its own candidates.
All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Badruddin Ajmal, shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote for the second phase of the general elections, at a polling station in Hojai. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Thursday admitted his support for the Congress by “leaving out” 11 seats for it in Assam.
Denying reports of lending external support to the BJP, Ajmal said his party is helping Congress to fight the saffron party, which is their “No. 1 enemy”.
“Maybe we are indirectly helping the Congress to fight against the BJP. We are a small party. We have left 11 seats for the Congress, but they are fighting against us in three seats,” Ajmal told News18. “Even after this, if they can’t win or if anyone says we are helping the BJP, I have nothing to say.”
“Ajmal is doing his own politics, nothing else,” said the perfume baron and two-time Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri.
This is for the first time that the AIUDF chief has admitted helping the Congress. But he lamented the fact that the grand old party had “betrayed” his outfit on the prospects of alliance even after “a gentleman’s agreement”.
“We are fighting against the Congress because they are fighting against us. We want to finish the BJP, but the Congress wants to finish us,” he said. “There was a strong agreement, a gentleman’s agreement involving four to five senior Congress leaders on an alliance with the AIUDF. And suddenly, they backtracked. The Congress doesn’t want regional parties on board.”
Ajmal expressed apprehension over a division of anti-BJP cotes in Karimganj, Barpeta and Dhubri Lok Sabha constituencies where the Congress has also fielded candidates. But the AIUDF chief said he was hopeful his party would retain the three seats.
In the 2014 elections, AIUDF candidate Radheshyam Biswas won from Karimganj (SC-Reserved) that used to be a Congress stronghold. Barpeta and Dhubri go to polls on April 23, the third and final phase of elections in the state.
In Kokrajhar, Ajmal has lent support to the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate UG Brahma who will contest against the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate Pramila Rani Brahma.
The BJP, which is in an alliance with the BPF and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in the state, hopes to win at least 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats.
Denying reports of lending external support to the BJP, Ajmal said his party is helping Congress to fight the saffron party, which is their “No. 1 enemy”.
“Maybe we are indirectly helping the Congress to fight against the BJP. We are a small party. We have left 11 seats for the Congress, but they are fighting against us in three seats,” Ajmal told News18. “Even after this, if they can’t win or if anyone says we are helping the BJP, I have nothing to say.”
“Ajmal is doing his own politics, nothing else,” said the perfume baron and two-time Lok Sabha MP from Dhubri.
This is for the first time that the AIUDF chief has admitted helping the Congress. But he lamented the fact that the grand old party had “betrayed” his outfit on the prospects of alliance even after “a gentleman’s agreement”.
“We are fighting against the Congress because they are fighting against us. We want to finish the BJP, but the Congress wants to finish us,” he said. “There was a strong agreement, a gentleman’s agreement involving four to five senior Congress leaders on an alliance with the AIUDF. And suddenly, they backtracked. The Congress doesn’t want regional parties on board.”
Ajmal expressed apprehension over a division of anti-BJP cotes in Karimganj, Barpeta and Dhubri Lok Sabha constituencies where the Congress has also fielded candidates. But the AIUDF chief said he was hopeful his party would retain the three seats.
In the 2014 elections, AIUDF candidate Radheshyam Biswas won from Karimganj (SC-Reserved) that used to be a Congress stronghold. Barpeta and Dhubri go to polls on April 23, the third and final phase of elections in the state.
In Kokrajhar, Ajmal has lent support to the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate UG Brahma who will contest against the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate Pramila Rani Brahma.
The BJP, which is in an alliance with the BPF and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in the state, hopes to win at least 12 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Driver Cries after Crashing Rs 4 Crore Lamborghini Huracan Performante Supercar – Watch Video
- Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Actress Says Multiple Political Parties Asked Her to Campaign for Elections
- Kriti Sanon Slays in Monochrome with A Message for Her ‘Mehboob’
- Norwegian Police Arrest the Night King, Tell GoT Fans That Winter is Not Coming
- Bangladeshi Actors are Popular in Bengal. Why the Brouhaha Over Ferdous Campaigning for TMC?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results