Indore Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Indore Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME MDP -- -- Iftikhar Ahmed Khan BJP -- -- Shankar Lalwani NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Dr. Sandeep Vasantrao Kadwe HND -- -- Kamlesh Vaishnav SPKP -- -- Dheeraj Dubey Patrakar IND -- -- Sri Imran Baksh SCP(I) -- -- Rajendra Agarwal 'Raju' JNC -- -- Bhavana Kishore Sangeliya INC -- -- Pankaj Sanghvi IND -- -- Shri Surendra IND -- -- Mahendra Tikliya IND -- -- Ajmera S Praveen Kumar IND -- -- Prakash Verma IND -- -- Parmanand Tolani IND -- -- Haji Mustak Ansari IND -- -- Ranjeet Gohar IND -- -- Shailendra Sharma IND -- -- Rajkaran Yadav (Teemai) IND -- -- Ramesh Patil BSP -- -- Er.Deepchand Ahirwal

26. Indore is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.48%. The estimated literacy level of Indore is 81.49%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sumitra Mahajan (Tai) of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,66,901 votes which was 35.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 64.93% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sumitra Mahajan of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 11,480 votes which was 1.44% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 48.76% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 18 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 62.26% and in 2009, the constituency registered 50.76% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Indore was: Sumitra Mahajan (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 11,06,595 men, 10,08,635 women and 73 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Indore is: 22.7204 75.8682Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: इन्दौर, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); ইন্দোর, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); इंदौर, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); ઇંદોર, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); இந்தூர், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఇందోర్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಇಂಧೋರ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ഇൻഡോർ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam).