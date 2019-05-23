English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indore Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Indore (इन्दौर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
26. Indore is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Malwa North region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.48%. The estimated literacy level of Indore is 81.49%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sumitra Mahajan (Tai) of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 4,66,901 votes which was 35.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 64.93% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 22 contestants in 2014.
BJP
Shankar Lalwani
BJP
Shankar Lalwani
LEADING
Indore Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
MDP
--
--
Iftikhar Ahmed Khan
BJP
--
--
Shankar Lalwani
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Dr. Sandeep Vasantrao Kadwe
HND
--
--
Kamlesh Vaishnav
SPKP
--
--
Dheeraj Dubey Patrakar
IND
--
--
Sri Imran Baksh
SCP(I)
--
--
Rajendra Agarwal 'Raju'
JNC
--
--
Bhavana Kishore Sangeliya
INC
--
--
Pankaj Sanghvi
IND
--
--
Shri Surendra
IND
--
--
Mahendra Tikliya
IND
--
--
Ajmera S Praveen Kumar
IND
--
--
Prakash Verma
IND
--
--
Parmanand Tolani
IND
--
--
Haji Mustak Ansari
IND
--
--
Ranjeet Gohar
IND
--
--
Shailendra Sharma
IND
--
--
Rajkaran Yadav (Teemai)
IND
--
--
Ramesh Patil
BSP
--
--
Er.Deepchand Ahirwal
