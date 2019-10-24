Indri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (इंद्री): Ram Kumar of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Indri (इंद्री), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Karnal district of Haryana and is part of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.96% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.73%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,97,245 eligible electors, of which 1,04,542 were male, 92,699 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 500 service voters had also registered to vote.

Indri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 2187 89.30% Ram Kumar LEADING IND 262 10.70% Rakesh Kamboj JJP -- 0.00% Gurdev Singh BSP -- 0.00% Hawa Singh BSCP -- 0.00% Khatab Singh NOTA -- 0.00% Nota INC -- 0.00% Dr. Navjot Kashyap IND -- 0.00% Nitin Arora RHGD -- 0.00% Jasbir CPI -- 0.00% Ranjeet Singh INLD -- 0.00% Pardeep Kamboj LKSK(P) -- 0.00% Karta Ram

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,76,573 eligible electors, of which 94,969 were male, 81,604 female and 4 voters of the third gender. A total of 500 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,47,068.

Indri has an elector sex ratio of 886.72.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Karan Dev Kamboj of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 23875 votes which was 16.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 32.57% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ashok Kashyap of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 9097 votes which was 8.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 32.99% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 20. Indri Assembly segment of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. Karnal Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 17 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 72.3%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 79.56%, while it was 76.03 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.26%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 214 polling stations in 20. Indri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 176.

Extent: 20. Indri constituency comprises of the following areas of Karnal district of Haryana: Indri Tehsil and KC Baragaon of Karnal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Indri is: 29.829 77.0759.

