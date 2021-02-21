Inflation Talks Are Fake, Says MP Minister as Congress Stages Protest against Hike in Fuel Prices

As the Congress party staged a half-day bandh across Madhya Pradesh to protest against the steep hike in fuel prices on Saturday, state cabinet minister Ramkhelawan Patel called the inflation talks “fake”.

The Minister of State for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare was in Mandla for an event when he made the comment on the demonstration by the Opposition against the soaring prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

“The Congress party always engages in politics. When they were in power, the inflation hadn’t ebbed,” Patel said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan “have made efforts to the rate of inflation”.

“There is no inflation in Madhya Pradesh. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-government is selling wheat, rice and salt at Re 1 per kg,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh have consistently blamed the previous Congress rule for the hike in petrol and diesel prices, claiming that the grand old party “did little to put up infrastructure to lower dependency on fuel import”.

To add, branded petrol has already touched century mark in Madhya Pradesh and unbranded one is also inching closer to Rs 100 a litre mark as on Saturday the unbranded petrol was sold at Rs 98.54 per litre in Bhopal. Fuel prices have surged continuously for the last 12 days.

Diesel was selling at Rs 89.17 a litre after an appreciation of 0.39 paise. Meanwhile, LPG cylinder has recorded a surge of around Rs 175 in last few months and is selling at Rs 775 presently.