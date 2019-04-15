Infuriated Over Jaya Prada's Question, Azam Khan 'Insults' Journalists in MP

#WATCH Azam Khan when questioned by media in Vidisha,Madhya Pradesh says 'Aapke vaalid ki maut mein aaya tha'. He was in Vidisha for last rites of former Rajya Sabha MP Munawwar Salim who had passed away earlier today pic.twitter.com/d0BOIDhqNc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2019

: Senior Samajwadi leader Azam Khan, now under fire for his underwear jibe at actor-BJP politician Jaya Prada, has courted another controversy in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. Khan launched an insult on the reporters who seeking comments from him on the Jaya Prada controversy.Khan had reached Vidisha to take part in the cremation of former Rajya Sabha MP and SP leader Chaudhary Munawwar Saleem who had passed away in his home town Vidisha on Sunday.At the crematorium, when one TV reporter repeated the query about the Jaya Prada controversy, Khan who was leaving the site launched an insult targeted at the reporters saying “Aapke Walid ki Maut Ho Gayi Hai, Usme Aaya Hun (Your father has died, I am here for this)”.After landing at Bhopal, Khan was chased persistently by the media for his reaction over the Jaya Prada controversy that has held under the scanner now. But, he remained evasive continuously as he left for Vidisha by road route.After hurling these provocative things towards the media, Khan quickly made away through the crowd.The ex-Rajya Sabha MP Saleem was considered very close to Azam Khan and it was Khan who had helped Saleem reach Rajya Sabha from the Madhya Pradesh quota.Azam Khan’s remarks on Jaya Prada have received reactions from across the political spectrum. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the BJP for Khan’s remark saying, “The Congress and their friends are like this in civility. These have the culture of not respecting women”.Congress leader Digvijaya Singh addressing a press briefing in Bhopal was asked about the Azam Khan’s remarks but he declined to comment, saying Azam Khan had no link with the issue he was discussing in the press briefing.Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has urged the Election Commission to take "strong action" against Khan for making offensive remarks. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora cited two instances when Khan made offensive comments against Jaya Prada, who is fighting the Lok Sabha election against the SP leader from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur seat.An FIR also has been lodged against Khan at Rampur in UP over his contentious remarks against the film actress. The UP police have booked Azam Khan under section 509 of IPC for insulting the modesty of a woman.