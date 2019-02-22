English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Inhuman': Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at PM Modi for Not Visiting Families of Slain CRPF Jawans
The Congress chief once again reiterated the promise of special status for Andhra Pradesh if elected to power.
Tirupati: Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets supporters during his 'padyatra' (walk) to offer prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, Friday, Feb 22, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Triupati: Taking a swipe at PM Modi for not visiting the families of CRPF soldiers killed in Pulwama attack, Congress chief termed the Prime Minister as ‘inhuman’. He accused him of continuing with his ‘photoshoot at Jim Corbett National Park’ for more than two hours after the attack on February 14.
Speaking at a rally in Tirpuati, the Congress chief once again reiterated the promise of special status for Andhra Pradesh if elected to power. He was addressing a rally in Tirupati.
He accused PM Modi of not keep his word despite promising the special status for the state during the campaigns for Lok Sabha elections 2014.
“No force can stop us from giving special status to Andhra Pradesh after we come to power,” the Congress chief said.
Gandhi took a dig at PM Modi and called him ‘inhuman’
Talking about the farm loan waivers, Gandhi said the grand old party is working for the welfare of farmers.
“We stand by our words. We waived agriculture loans immediately after coming to power in the states like Rajastan, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh,” Rahul added.
He added that the Modi government’s promises of depositing Rs 15 lakh in every account, creating 2 crore jobs and bringing back the black money have remained unfulfilled and accused the government of corruption.
Rahul Gandhi visited Lord Venkateshwara shrine in Tirupati on Friday. He arrived at Renigunta airport and was received by Congress' Andhra Pradesh in-charge Oommen Chandy and former AP chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
