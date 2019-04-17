English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
INLD Announces 6 Candidates for Haryana, Retains Sirsa MP Charanjit Singh Rori
The INLD has fielded Rampal Valmiki from Ambala, Dharamvir Pada from Karnal, Surender Chikara from Sonepat; Suresh Kauth from Hisar; and, Mahender Singh Chauhan from Faridabad.
File photo of OP Chautala
Chandigarh: The Indian National Lok Dal on Wednesday announced its candidates on six of the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana. Barring lone sitting MP from Sirsa, Charanjit Singh Rori, the party’s list of candidates has all the new names.
“The remaining candidates for Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Rohtak and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh will be announced in consultation with Om Prakash Chautala,” senior party leader Abhay Chautala said at a presser in Chandigarh.
The party had won two Lok Sabha seats - Hisar and Sirsa - out of all the ten contested in 2014. Rori had defeated Congress state president Ashok Tanwar by a margin of over 1.5 lakh votes in Sirsa.
In Hisar, Dushyant Chautala had defeated Kuldip Bishnoi of the HJC-BJP alliance by a slender margin of 30,000 votes.
The INLD is in shambles ever since its Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala engineered a split in the party and formed the Jananayak Janata Party (JJP). Post the split, INLD fared miserably in the 2018 Jind bypoll with its candidate forfeiting his security deposit.
Earlier, INLD had entered into a coalition with the BSP but the two parted ways after the split. INLD leader Abhay Chautala had also tried to forge an alliance with the ruling BJP in the state, but to no avail.
