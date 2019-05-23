English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Inner Manipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Inner Manipur MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Inner Manipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Manipur in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.83%. The estimated literacy level of Inner Manipur is 82.3%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Thokchom Meinya of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 94,674 votes which was 14.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Thokchom Meinya of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 30,960 votes which was 5.31% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.54% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Inner Manipur was: Thokchom Meinya (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 4,17,103 men, 4,38,257 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Inner Manipur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Inner Manipur is: 24.8006 93.937
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आंतरिक मणिपुर, मणिपुर (Hindi); অন্দর মণিপুর, মণিপুর (Bengali); अंतर्गत मणिपूर, मणिपूर (Marathi); ઇનર મનિપુર, મણીપુર (Gujarati); மணிப்பூர் உள்பகுதி, மணிப்பூர் (Tamil); ఇన్నర్ మణిపూర్, మణిపుర్ (Telugu); ಇನ್ನರ್ ಮಣಿಪುರ, ಮಣಿಪುರ (Kannada); ഇന്നർ മണിപ്പുർ, മണിപുർ (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Inner Manipur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
MDPF
--
--
Dr. G. Tonsana Sharma
RJHP
--
--
Senjam Nandeshwore Singh
NEIDP
--
--
R.K. Anand
IND
--
--
Wahengbam Pobitra Singh
MPP
--
--
Oinam Jugindro Singh
INC
--
--
Oinam Nabakishore Singh
CPI
--
--
Moirangthem Nara Singh
IND
--
--
Moirangthem Totomsana Nongshaba
IND
--
--
Md. Iliyash Khan
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Rajkumar Somendro Singh (Kaiku)
BJP
--
--
Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
