Inner Manipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Inner Manipur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME MDPF -- -- Dr. G. Tonsana Sharma RJHP -- -- Senjam Nandeshwore Singh NEIDP -- -- R.K. Anand IND -- -- Wahengbam Pobitra Singh MPP -- -- Oinam Jugindro Singh INC -- -- Oinam Nabakishore Singh CPI -- -- Moirangthem Nara Singh IND -- -- Moirangthem Totomsana Nongshaba IND -- -- Md. Iliyash Khan NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Rajkumar Somendro Singh (Kaiku) BJP -- -- Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

1. Inner Manipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in region of Manipur in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.69% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.83%. The estimated literacy level of Inner Manipur is 82.3%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Thokchom Meinya of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 94,674 votes which was 14.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Thokchom Meinya of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPI candidate by a margin of 30,960 votes which was 5.31% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 39.59% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 74.98% and in 2009, the constituency registered 70.54% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Inner Manipur was: Thokchom Meinya (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 4,17,103 men, 4,38,257 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Inner Manipur is: 24.8006 93.937Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आंतरिक मणिपुर, मणिपुर (Hindi); অন্দর মণিপুর, মণিপুর (Bengali); अंतर्गत मणिपूर, मणिपूर (Marathi); ઇનર મનિપુર, મણીપુર (Gujarati); மணிப்பூர் உள்பகுதி, மணிப்பூர் (Tamil); ఇన్నర్ మణిపూర్, మణిపుర్ (Telugu); ಇನ್ನರ್ ಮಣಿಪುರ, ಮಣಿಪುರ (Kannada); ഇന്നർ മണിപ്പുർ, മണിപുർ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)