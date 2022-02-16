Innovative Indigenous Technology Will Spur Us Strongly Towards 'New India': Mansukh Mandaviya

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday called for exploring the possibilities of mutual cooperation with the ministries of health and chemicals and fertilisers for research and development of indigenous technology.

Chairing a meeting of the Technology Development Board under the Department of Science and Technology, he said, "We should work together to promote research work in accordance with the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Apart from the chemicals sector, we should identify sectors in the field of pharma and health, where work can be done to develop and adopt indigenous technologies by mutual cooperation."

Emphasising the need to expand activities of the Board and make its functioning more effective, Mandaviya called for reaching out to all industrial clusters of India and spread awareness among small and big entrepreneurs, the health ministry said in a statement.

"We should inform and educate them about how the Technology Development Board can help in developing their innovative indigenous technology. This will yield positive results and help the country to move towards realising the vision of 'self-reliant India' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he stated.

In the meeting, it was also decided that in order to promote Research and Development (R&D) work related to the Ministry of Health and Family, and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, various departments of the two ministries will hold regular meetings with the Technology Development Board and other stakeholders, the statement said.

They will explore opportunities to develop indigenous technology in the respective areas and also identify areas with potential for mutual cooperation.

The Technology Development Board was constituted by the Government of India under the Ministry of Science and Technology in 1996 with the objective of promoting the development and commercialisation of indigenous technologies as well as to promote the process of adoption of imported technology. The Board provides technical and financial assistance for these activities.

