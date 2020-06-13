POLITICS

1-MIN READ

'Insanity is Doing the Same Thing Over and Over Again': Rahul Gandhi Uses Quote to Slam Govt on Lockdown

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 13, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked the Central government over the rise in coronavirus cases in India during the various phases of the lockdown.

Gandhi took a swipe at the government on Twitter by posting the quote, "'Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results' - Anonymous."

He also tagged graphs of the rise in COVID-19 cases in India in four different phases of the lockdown.

India on Thursday went past the United Kingdom in terms of coronavirus cases to become the fourth worst-hit country, according to the Worldometer and Johns Hopkins University data.

On Friday, Gandhi had tweeted, "India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence."

Gandhi's attack on the government on Saturday came as India surpassed the three lakh-mark with the worst daily spike of 11,458 infections, while the death toll too climbed to 8,884 with 386 new fatalities.

India took 64 days to cross the one lakh-mark from 100 cases, then in another fortnight it reached the grim milestone of two lakh cases.

