The behaviour of Andhra Pradesh Police is strange and changing day by day, said TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh. Interacting with villagers of Sadasivapuram and Modugulapadu under Srikalahasti assembly constituency on Wednesday as part of his ongoing pada yatra ‘Yuva Galam’, Lokesh said, “Police are snatching away my microphone even if I do not use it and pulling my bench.”

Lokesh felt that the duty of the police was not to hinder him but to deal with more serious issues like rape and murder.

The TDP national general secretary advised Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to concentrate on resolving the problems of the common man. “The students are not getting fee reimbursement and the youth is struggling to get employment. Instead of creating problems for me, concentrate on these issues,” Lokesh said.

The TDP leader said the only solution for the state to progress is to make party supremo Chandrababu Naidu the chief minister again.

Later, Lokesh had a meeting with farmers of Madi Bala and Rajula Kandriga villages and during the interaction, he termed Jagan Mohan Reddy as a ‘holiday chief minister’, pointing out the ‘crop holidays’, ‘power holidays’ and ‘aqua holidays’ under the YSRCP rule.

Promising the farmers to interlink the employment guarantee scheme with agriculture if the TDP comes to power, Lokesh said that the party would soon announce its action plan for the purpose.

Observing that CM Jagan has cheated the entire farmers’ community, Lokesh said that the state government has imposed an additional burden on the farmers.

Sharpening his attack on the Jagan-led dispensation, Lokesh said the state is shouldering heavy debts and witnessing farmer suicides under the current government. Leave alone launching new factories, CM Jagan is even driving out the existing factories resulting in severe unemployment among the youths, he added.

Lokesh asked if the chief minister could give the example of a single factory he has established under his tenure. He claimed that after promising total prohibition in the state, the CM has only been encouraging liquor consumption, particularly adulterated liquor, to mint money.

