Instead of Generating Jobs, PM Modi Destroyed Existing Jobs, Says Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Gujarat having campaigned in the state for two days, Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived on Thursday afternoon for a two-day tour.Gandhi criticised Modi for having failed to deliver on his pre-poll promise of creating two crore jobs every year.“Modi has not created jobs, in fact he destroyed jobs in the country,” Gandhi said at a rally in Vanthali town of Junagadh district. “In the last five years, Modi has been making two Hindustans: One for rich people like Anil Ambani, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi, and the other for poor people, farmers and small businessmen.”“When it comes to waiving off farm loans of debt-ridden farmers, Modi has no money, but the PM waived off loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crores of industrialists,” claimed Gandhi.The Congress chief said that he had promised loan waivers for farmers in the run-up to the Assembly polls in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh last year. “The Congress came to power in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and within two days, we waived off farmers’ debt. Unlike Modi, we keep our promises and do what we say,” he said,Gandhi claimed Modi had promised that his government would deposit Rs 15 lakh in every citizen’s bank account. Instead, he had forced women, farmers and the poor to queue up outside banks and had given money to a few industrialists, said Gandhi while referring to demonetization.Elaborating on his party’s Nyay scheme, which has promised Rs 72,000 per annum to families living below the poverty line, Gandhi said he had invited economists and consulted them about the feasibility of the amount to be deposited into the bank accounts of 20% of the country’s poorest.“After a few days, they (economists) returned with the Rs 72,000 figure per annum per person,” he said. “If voted to power, the Congress will deposit Rs 72,000 in the bank accounts of each of the 20% poorest persons in India.”The amount will help the poorest families purchase items of everyday use, which will help start various factories generating jobs for unemployed.“This will be our surgical strike on poverty in India and we will remove poverty from the country. I also promise that if the Congress is voted to power, we will simplify the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and reduce taxes. The current complex filling of GST will be simplified and made easier,” he added.