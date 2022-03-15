Institution Rules Above All vs Violation of Right to Religion: Top Reactions After HC's Hijab Verdict

The Karnataka High Court’s verdict saying that hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith led to a string of reactions on Tuesday. While Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti was “deeply disappointed" with the order, National Commission for Women’s chairperson Rekha Sharma welcomed the decision and said that rules and regulations of an educational institute should be followed when a students enters it.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked citizens to abide by the high court verdict and cooperate with the state government in implementing it. Calling for maintenance of peace and order in the society, he also asked students to focus on their education, by accepting the court verdict.

“Every one should abide by the verdict of the three judges bench of the High Court. While we (govt) implement it (the order) everyone should cooperate and maintain peace. Maintaining peace and order in the society is of utmost importance. I appeal to the people, leaders of all communities, parents, teachers and students to accept the order and cooperate in imparting education to students, in accordance with the court order," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Here Are Top Reactions on Hijab Row:

Asaduddin Owaisi: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president said, “Judgment violates fundamental rights like freedom of religion, culture, expression and Article 15. It’ll have negative impact on Muslim women, they’ll be targeted. Modernity is not about eschewing religious practices. What’s the problem if one wears hijab."

Rekha Sharma: “I welcome the decision of the Karnataka High Court, as it is firstly not a religious practice, as per Quran. Secondly, when a student enters an institute, they must follow the rules and regulations," National Commission for Women’s chairperson said.

Majeed Memon: “Wearing hijab is a choice. Institutions’ right to have discipline has its own meaning. Girls may wear hijab to the extent it doesn’t breach the discipline. There has to be a middle path. This will go to Supreme Court," the NCP leader said.

Mehbooba Mufti: On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn’t just about religion but the freedom to choose, the PDP president wrote on Twitter.

Omar Abdullah: The National Conference (NC) leader said it was a travesty that the court did not uphold the basic right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. “Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it’s not about an item of clothing, it’s about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn’t uphold this basic right is a travesty, Omar said in a tweet.

BC Nagesh: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister said we will try to win the hearts of the ‘misguided’ Muslim girls who are against the move, and ‘bring them in the mainstream of education’. According to him, school uniforms help in instilling patriotic feeling. “We all knew for many years that school Uniform helps in instilling patriotic feeling. We will make uniform mandatory to make students realise that they are the children of the nation," Nagesh said.

K Chandrashekar Rao: “Why are they (referring to BJP) giving communal spin to small issues. They are dividing the people instead of uniting them. They imposed section 144 in Bangalore. How does it matter if someone wants to wear hijab or dhoti or any attire of their choice? Why is the government getting into this?" the Telangana chief minister asked.

