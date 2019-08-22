Take the pledge to vote

'Insult of Dalit Voices Cannot be Tolerated', Says Priyanka Gandhi on Ravidas Temple Demolition Protest

Heavy police force was deployed in the area as tension prevailed after police used batons to disperse the protesters and detained Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 50 others.

PTI

August 22, 2019
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP government on Thursday over police using batons to disperse Dalits protesting the demolition of Ravidas Temple in Tughlakabad area here, saying "insult" of Dalit voices cannot be tolerated.

A protest by Dalits against the demolition of the temple turned violent on Wednesday night, leaving several people, including policemen, injured.

Heavy police force was deployed in the area as tension prevailed after police used batons to disperse the protesters and detained Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and 50 others.

"First the BJP government messes around with Ravi Das temple — the symbol of cultural heritage of crores of Dalit sisters and brothers, and when thousands of Dalit brothers and sisters raise their voice in the national capital, the BJP lathi charges them, gets tear gas fired at them and arrests them," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

"This insult of Dalit voices cannot be tolerated. This is an emotional issue, and their voices must be respected," she said.

The Ravidas Temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) earlier this month on the orders of the Supreme Court.

