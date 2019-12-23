Take the pledge to vote

Insult to Injury: JMM Deals a Blow to BJP in CM Raghubar Das’ Home Turf

As counting continues for Jharkhand assembly elections, trends from the Kalhan region of Jharkhand around the industrial town of Jamshedpur indicate that the JMM and its allies may get a handsome share of seats in the area.

News18.com

Updated:December 23, 2019, 3:13 PM IST
Insult to Injury: JMM Deals a Blow to BJP in CM Raghubar Das’ Home Turf
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das show his inked finger after casting vote during the 2nd phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Jamshedpur. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Trailing in his own seat, outgoing Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das may have to face yet another embarrassment of seeing his party perform below average on his home turf.

As counting continues for Jharkhand assembly elections, trends from the Kalhan region of Jharkhand around the industrial town of Jamshedpur indicate that the JMM and its allies may get a handsome share of seats in the area.

At noon, the JMM was leading in nine of 14 seats in the tribal belt which is situated in the southern part of the state. Of this, the party is on course to retain seven seats and replaced BJP on other two.

The saffron party's performance in the region has taken a hit even though it bagged both Jamshedpur East and West in the last assembly polls. Raghubar Das is trailing in the former, while BJ colleague Devendra Nath Singh is leading from the latter. Besides these two seats, BJP's Menka Sardar is also leading in Potka.

The BJP faced revolt ahead of the polls in Jamshedpur when senior party leader and former minister Saryu Roy filed nomination papers against chief minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur East. Roy had represented the adjoining Jamshedpur West seat for two decades and was denied ticket by the party.

In other seats in Kalhan, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and the Congress have managed to lead in one seat each in the region. The Jugsalai seat has been an AJSU stronghold since the 2009 assembly elections.

In the 2009 assembly elections, the JMM had won four seats, while the BJP had won six. In 2014, the political fortunes of the JMM jumped to seven seats, though the BJP's dropped to five.

