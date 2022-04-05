Intense Lobbying in Punjab Congress Over New PCC Chief; Ludhiana MP Bittu Meeting PM Modi Adds Intrigue

With the Congress high command expected to take a call on the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief this week, intense lobbying has begun for the post even as fears of a major rumbling over the appointment has gripped the party cadre.

According to sources, Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to meet MPs today on the sidelines of an all-party meeting to “assess” the situation over the issue. Reliable Congress sources said while names of Ravneet Bittu, Sukhjinder Randhawa and Amarinder Raja Warring are doing the rounds, former PCC chief Navjot Sidhu was trying to pitch himself and Sukhpal Khaira for the post.

The hectic parleys for the post have also triggered fears of yet another round of dissension within the party. Adding more fuel to the already simmering fire, was the meeting of Ludhiana MP Bittu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on April 4. Though Bittu termed it a “courtesy call” to take up issues pertaining to Punjab, but the meeting has caught the attention of his detractors.

Bittu, grandson of former CM Beant Singh, tweeted pictures of his meeting with the PM, with caption: “Today met honourable PM Narendra Modi and discussed issues of Punjab.”

“The Chief Minister is supposed to do that. Why would a party MP directly approach the PM. Something is brewing,” commented a leader, further saying that Bittu was apparently trying to keep his options open if he doesn’t make it as the PCC chief or doesn’t get a party ticket for the Lok Sabha polls.

This comes at a time when the party was trying to finalise a candidate for the PCC chief post. A senior party leader said the decision on the PCC chief was expected this week. For the past few days, Sidhu has been holding meetings with party leaders. He has also been raising the issue of attacks on Congress workers.

On Monday, Sidhu visited the family of Mangat Ram, a party worker who was allegedly murdered in Ludhiana recently. He was accompanied by party leaders Surinder Dawar and Rakesh Pandey. A former MLA from Bhoa, Joginder Bhoa, also met Sidhu.

