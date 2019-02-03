English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Interim Budget Another Jumla, BJP Destroying Institutions: CPI
Calling for defeat of the Narendra Modi government CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy asserted that there was widespread resentment over the Centre's economic policies.
File photo of CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy.
Kolkata: CPI General Secretary S Sudhakar Reddy on Sunday termed the interim budget placed by the BJP led government at the Centre as a "jumla" and accused the Centre of destroying all the institutions in the country.
"The budget is a jumla just like other promises made by the BJP government. The Modi government is destroying all the institutions in the country. Even Parliament does not function properly. People's issues are not raised inside Parliament," Reddy said while addressing the Left Front's rally here.
"The repeated assaults on minorities and Dalits, and misuse of institutions such as the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Reserve Bank is not going down well with the people," he said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
