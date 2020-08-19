Internal Rumblings Notwithstanding, Kamal Nath Set to Become Leader of Oppn in MP Assembly

Notwithstanding opposition from within, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Wednesday decided to make former chief minister Kamal Nath the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Nath is also the MPCC chief, a post he assumed in May 2018 ahead of Assembly elections and remained so even after becoming chief minister for 15 months.

In a letter written to the Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Wednesday, MPCC vice president Chandraprabhash Shekhar said the Congress party has entrusted Nath with the responsibility of the Leader of Legislature Party in the Assembly and urged the secretariat to proceed with the process of appointing the latter as the same.

The Monsoon Session of the Assembly that was scheduled for July had been called off amid fear of the coronavirus spread. With this, the decision on appointment of LOP had also got shelved.

Senior Congress leader and former minister Dr Govind Singh was keen on taking over the mantle but Nath seems to be in no mood to let internal fighting trigger over key posts, not at least till assembly by-polls take place in the state.

Singh hails from Bhind in the Gwalior-Chambal region that is also awaiting byelections, due in at least 16 Assembly constituencies.