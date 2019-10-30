Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
1-min read

'Introspect, Don't Advise UP Govt': Smriti Irani Makes Veiled Attack on Gandhi Family in Amethi

If the Congress are the real well-wishers of the poor and farmers, then they should return the land to farmers, Union Minister Smriti Irani said in Amethi.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2019, 8:44 PM IST
'Introspect, Don't Advise UP Govt': Smriti Irani Makes Veiled Attack on Gandhi Family in Amethi
File photo of Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Amethi: In a veiled attack on the Gandhi family, Union minister Smriti Irani here on Wednesday said instead of giving advice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the Amethi administration, they should go for introspection.

"The people whose kin face allegations of land grabbing and embezzlement should introspect instead of giving advice to the UP government or the administration of Amethi," she said when asked that Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi had questioned the working of the Amethi police.

"Those who had run the government of gundaraj are raising questions on Yogiji's government. If they (Congress) are the real well-wishers of the poor and farmers, then they should return the land to farmers."

She also asked the party workers to work for the welfare of people.

"Even if a single person is deprived of benefits, then we cannot call our mission a success," she said, urging party workers to take welfare measures of the Centre and the UP government to the masses.

