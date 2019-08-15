'Intrusive, Discarded': Owaisi Reacts to PM Modi's Stand on Population Explosion
In a tweet, firebrand leader Owaisi said though majority of India’s population is young and productive, the advantage will last only for two more decades.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for smaller families to combat population explosion in the country, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed his take as 'discarded' and 'intrusive'.
In a tweet, firebrand leader Owaisi said though majority of India’s population is young and productive, the advantage will last only for two more decades.
Taking a jibe at the PM Modi, Owaisi said he is 'clueless' on how to use this advantage.
"Majority of India is young & productive, but this advantage will only last till 2040. @PMOIndia is clueless about what how to utilise this advantage, so he’s coming up with discarded & intrusive ideas of governance that shirk his own responsibility (sic)," he tweeted.
Earlier in the day during his Independence Day speech, PM Modi expressed concern over population explosion in the country, saying it causes innumerable challenges for the coming generations, and asserted that the central and state governments should launch measures to deal with the issue.
Modi said the time has come for "us to face the challenges facing the country head on" as he pitched for smaller families, saying if people are not educated and healthy, then neither their homes nor the country can be happy.
Keeping one's families small is an act of patriotism and those who do so deserve our respect and need to be felicitated, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Batla House Movie Review: John Abraham's Independence Day Offering is a Crowd Pleaser
- Rishabh Pant Faces Fans' Wrath for 'Throwing Away' His Wicket Against West Indies
- PUBG Mobile Independence Day Challenge: Crate Coupons, Headgears, Gun Skins, Parachutes and More
- Panjim Footballers Has Not Paid Its Players For 2 Seasons, Says 'Match Fees Not Promised'
- Steyn Not 'Medically Ready' to be Part of India Series: CSA