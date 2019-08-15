'Intrusive, Discarded': Owaisi Reacts to PM Modi's Stand on Population Explosion

New Delhi: Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for smaller families to combat population explosion in the country, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed his take as 'discarded' and 'intrusive'.

In a tweet, firebrand leader Owaisi said though majority of India’s population is young and productive, the advantage will last only for two more decades.

Taking a jibe at the PM Modi, Owaisi said he is 'clueless' on how to use this advantage.

"Majority of India is young & productive, but this advantage will only last till 2040. @PMOIndia is clueless about what how to utilise this advantage, so he’s coming up with discarded & intrusive ideas of governance that shirk his own responsibility (sic)," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day during his Independence Day speech, PM Modi expressed concern over population explosion in the country, saying it causes innumerable challenges for the coming generations, and asserted that the central and state governments should launch measures to deal with the issue.

Modi said the time has come for "us to face the challenges facing the country head on" as he pitched for smaller families, saying if people are not educated and healthy, then neither their homes nor the country can be happy.

Keeping one's families small is an act of patriotism and those who do so deserve our respect and need to be felicitated, he said.

