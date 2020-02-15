'Invited, Not Ordered': AAP Snaps at Oppn amid Row for Telling Teachers to Attend Kejriwal's Swearing-in

New Delhi: A day after coming under for fire for allegedly making the attendance of teachers compulsory for chief minister designate Arvind Kejriwal’s oath taking ceremony, the Aam Aadmi Party has clarified saying the teachers have been ‘invited’ and not ‘ordered’ to attend the event.

“Delhi's teachers and principals are the architects of Delhi's transformation in the past 5 years. They deserve to be invited to the swearing-in at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow,” AAP leader Jasmine Shah said in a tweet.

Delhi's teachers and principals are the architects of Delhi's transformation in the past 5 years. They deserve to be invited to the swearing-in at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow. When did BJP last think of teachers in at the centre of your 'vikas' model? Never did, never will. https://t.co/p7U2XHI4E7 — Jasmine Shah (@Jasmine441) February 15, 2020

He was replying to former Delhi BJP chief Vijendar Gupta who termed the order as dictatorial.

“The Directorate of Education, GNCTD has issued a dictatorial circular making it compulsory for govt teachers to attend Mr. @ArvindKejriwal’s oath ceremony. By virtue of the order 15000 teachers & officials are forced to attend the ceremony,” Gupta tweeted.

In another tweet, Gupta said that he has written to Kejriwal to take back the order and termed it as a misuse of the government machinery.

“I have written to Mr. @ArvindKejriwal asking him to withdraw the tughlaqi farmaan to the teachers & officials which is sheer misuse of government machinery to meet political ends. Education cannot be employed as a tool to launch one’s political ambitions,” he said.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, in a press conference, said that those who have contributed to the growth of Delhi will be the guests to Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony.

"The chief minister has given an open invitation to all Delhites. Those teachers who can come are welcome. Those who cannot, the son won't mind," Sisodia said.

On Friday, Delhi's Directorate of Education (DoE) issued a circular to its officials and teachers and principals of Delhi government schools to attend the swearing-in-ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers on Sunday at Ramlila ground.

The opposition trained guns at the AAP and slammed the order. The BJP mocked the AAP saying the party has enough MLAs but not public support.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.